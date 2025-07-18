Financial Contrast: Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) versus Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service -620.98% -26.94% -22.35% Fox Factory -17.64% 4.70% 2.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Fox Factory”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service $460,000.00 8.82 -$5.19 million ($2.02) -0.75 Fox Factory $1.39 billion 0.77 $6.55 million ($5.99) -4.32

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service. Fox Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Fox Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fox Factory has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and Fox Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fox Factory 0 4 3 0 2.43

Fox Factory has a consensus price target of $36.43, indicating a potential upside of 40.92%. Given Fox Factory’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service.

Summary

Fox Factory beats Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products. It also provides suspension tuning services, as well as wheels, off-road tires and accessories. In addition, the company offers mountain and gravel bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chainrings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as baseball and softball products comprising metal bats, wood bats, apparel and accessories, batting gloves, fielding gloves, and bags and protective equipment under the Marucci brand. The company serves aftermarket applications products under the BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, SCA, and Custom Wheel House brands; and mountain bikes, e-bikes, and gravel bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

