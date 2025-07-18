Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 290,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 133,488 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 2,448.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 642,955 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FELV opened at $31.87 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

