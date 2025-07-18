Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 209.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Equifax by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equifax from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

NYSE EFX opened at $261.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.18 and a 200 day moving average of $253.14. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

