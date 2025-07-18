Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baer Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 85.1% during the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 684,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.9%

EPD stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.