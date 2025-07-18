Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 12784931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised Enovix to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Enovix announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 295,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

