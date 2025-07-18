Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $88.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,848 shares of company stock worth $2,314,488. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

