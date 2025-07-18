Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 43,713 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,713 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.08% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,880,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,916,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 347,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 219,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $3,201,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $442.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.