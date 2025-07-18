Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of CLEAR Secure worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CLEAR Secure

In related news, Director Adam Wiener sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 212,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,435. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $5,832,671.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 149,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,835.22. This trade represents a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,964 shares of company stock worth $24,238,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About CLEAR Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

