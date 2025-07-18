Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in US Foods by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

NYSE:USFD opened at $83.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $84.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

