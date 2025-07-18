Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 139,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $15.71 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 237.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEI

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.