Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,848,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,561,000 after buying an additional 697,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,310,000 after buying an additional 565,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11,261.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after buying an additional 472,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.72. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

