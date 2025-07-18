Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FTAI Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 8.4%

NASDAQ:FIP opened at $6.71 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.89.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.23. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $96.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.84 million.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.09%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.