Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,010 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in UWM by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UWM by 135.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Grange Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. UBS Group raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,899,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,429,997.60. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800,432 shares of company stock worth $19,865,788 over the last 90 days. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. UWM Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.74.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -307.69%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

