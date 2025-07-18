Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Sells 911,062 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911,062 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,420.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.30 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

