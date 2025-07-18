Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 1,502.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,588 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 364.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,335,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,262 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $159.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.86.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.