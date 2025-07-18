Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $46.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The business’s revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Insider Activity at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

