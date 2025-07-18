Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,210,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,012,000 after purchasing an additional 392,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,789,000 after buying an additional 144,599 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $1,630,360.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,985.18. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $302.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.59 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

