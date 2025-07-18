Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

