Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,428 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,981 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,050,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after buying an additional 2,144,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chewy
In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 705,252 shares in the company, valued at $28,682,598.84. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,102,436. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chewy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.71. Chewy has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $48.62.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
