Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,120,000 after buying an additional 1,293,428 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,981 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $79,050,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after buying an additional 2,144,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $6,021,722.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 705,252 shares in the company, valued at $28,682,598.84. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,167,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,102,436. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.71. Chewy has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.