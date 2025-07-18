Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,448 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $182.08 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.