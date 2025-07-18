Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ashland by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,383,000 after buying an additional 569,740 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 670,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,943,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,860,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,916 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ashland by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,583,000 after buying an additional 208,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ashland from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

Ashland Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ASH opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently -69.17%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.