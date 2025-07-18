Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys 825 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2%

AMAT stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

