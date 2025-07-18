Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,635 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Avantor by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,969,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,418 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 30,528,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936,879 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,037,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,251,000 after acquiring an additional 112,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,136,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,131,000 after acquiring an additional 443,501 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Avantor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $99,630.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

