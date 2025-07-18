Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,427,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,737 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $81,318,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $174.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.97. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

