Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,618 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,053,330,000 after acquiring an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,642,000 after acquiring an additional 115,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DTE Energy by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,462,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,358,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DTE stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.48 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

