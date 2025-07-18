Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2%

DUK opened at $117.55 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

