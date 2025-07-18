Desjardins Comments on Capstone Copper Q2 Earnings

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Capstone Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.11.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

CS stock opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.43, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.73. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.15.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.