Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $7.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

DENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 251,874 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 274,459 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 745,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 175,620 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,138,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 568,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

