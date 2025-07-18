Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 17th

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1603 per share on Friday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 1.1%
NASDAQ USOY opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $18.86.
Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile
