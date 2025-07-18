Deborah Pfeiffer Sells 35,000 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $424,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,016.70. This trade represents a 23.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pitney Bowes Stock Up 0.7%

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBI. Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

