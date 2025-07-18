David Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $576,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,125,736.29. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, David Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $196,840.00.

On Monday, April 28th, David Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $197,300.00.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $119.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.21. Enova International had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $745.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 672.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enova International by 521.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 823.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

