Dakota Wealth Management Takes $234,000 Position in Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TAVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tavia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tavia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Tavia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tavia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAVI opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.22. Tavia Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Tavia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 7, 2024 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

