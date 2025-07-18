Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,023 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vistra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after buying an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $286,414,000. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,451,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,649,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Vistra Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE VST opened at $182.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.33 and its 200 day moving average is $152.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

