Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 335,765 shares in the company, valued at $40,291,800. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $95,456.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 96,760 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,403.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $145.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

