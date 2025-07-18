Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,848 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $160.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $174.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.05. The company has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

