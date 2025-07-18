Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 10,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

