Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $94,309.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,950.68. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $356.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $357.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

