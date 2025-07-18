Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Shares of ROST opened at $130.48 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

