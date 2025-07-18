Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock opened at $546.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

