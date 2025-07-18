Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 9,634 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

