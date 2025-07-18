Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 167 Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group stock opened at $298.28 on Friday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.06.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

