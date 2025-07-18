Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,497,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342,185 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,480,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,350,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

