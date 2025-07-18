Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 122.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

