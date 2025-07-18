Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

