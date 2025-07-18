Critical Review: Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) vs. CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) and Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CCA Industries and Nu Skin Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nu Skin Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00

Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential downside of 17.06%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Nu Skin Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -87.79% -114.28% -80.47% Nu Skin Enterprises -2.30% 6.99% 3.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCA Industries and Nu Skin Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $7.74 million 0.67 -$6.12 million ($0.77) -1.02 Nu Skin Enterprises $1.73 billion 0.24 -$146.59 million ($0.80) -10.36

CCA Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nu Skin Enterprises. Nu Skin Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCA Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats CCA Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries



CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About Nu Skin Enterprises



Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

