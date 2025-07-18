Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $365,965,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,578,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,131,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,650,000.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

ECG stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. Everus Construction Group’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

