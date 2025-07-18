Concord Wealth Partners Sells 998 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 180,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $57.79 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.