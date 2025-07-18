Concord Wealth Partners Sells 845 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after buying an additional 4,757,301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,266,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,552 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

