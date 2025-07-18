Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,494 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,254,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,511,000. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $19,487,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,386,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI opened at $34.37 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $34.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.