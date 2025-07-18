Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 401 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $204.06 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $206.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

